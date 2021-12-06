ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay Launches Blockchain Platform for Guar Sourcing Supply Chain

By Jenna Rimensnyder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolvay is partnering with BanQu to launch a transactional platform based on blockchain for its guar supply chain to ensure full traceability and transparency, boost equality and revenues for local farmers, and reduce face-to-face interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Solvay is the first chemical company to introduce BanQu and its blockchain...

