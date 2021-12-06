Spilling the tea: Holiday decor done lite & the best holiday song

If you prefer to freshen up your holiday decor with new pieces every year, you likely appreciate a good budget-friendly find. Luckily, Amazon's holiday decor section has plenty of festive options for under $50 that you can easily incorporate into your existing displays. We've called out some of the best choices—from tree-themed decor (think: mini frosted trees and vintage-inspired ceramic ones) to holiday staples, like a new pack of cohesive ornaments and a buffalo check tree skirt. Oh, and there are a few tabletop picks to ensure your holiday feast is dressed well for the occasion. Whatever you're on the hunt for, there's sure to be something you take a liking to on this list.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO