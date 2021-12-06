ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted in Brundage Lane convenience store robbery

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store last month on Brundage Lane.

Police said the robbery happened at the Super Express Mini Mart at 120 Brundage Lane. The robber is described as Black, 6-foot-2 and wore a face mask, black and gray checkered jacket, Dallas Cowboys cap, blue jeans and black slippers.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective A. Paiz at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

