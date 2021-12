For the last 20 years, the Alamo Drafthouse has been ground zero for film preservation. Not the grandiose greats of cinema that will always be the subject of academic discussion and constant distribution, but the unloved and forgotten, the overlooked and underappreciated, the movies of the grindhouse, the drive-ins, and increasingly the neighborhood video store. Movies that played on the circuit with a dozen different names until the print was just a mass of splices and tapes that were played so often the magnetic coating was crumbling away. Through its American Genre Film Archive, they've saved many of those films from disappearing. Now two books by Drafthouse and AGFA veterans – Warped and Faded: Weird Wednesday and the Birth of the American Genre Film Archive and Bleeding Skull!: A 1990s Trash-Horror Odyssey – give those films the context and history they deserve.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO