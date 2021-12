Ohio State handled their business by defeating Michigan State and jumping up to the second spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon’s loss to Utah opened the door for Cincinnati to slide into the fourth spot. Rivalry Week will go a long way to determining the final CFP rankings. Ohio State v. Michigan could see the Wolverines get in with a win. The Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is usually competitive. Can Auburn pull off the upset and banish the Crimson Tide from the playoff? If teams like Oklahoma State and Notre Dame play strong games, is it possible they find their way into the top four?

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO