The Mittal Institute’s Faculty Director, Tarun Khanna, announced the appointment of Hitesh Hathi as executive director. He will join the Institute on Dec. 7, 2021. In his new role, Hathi will lead the Mittal Institute’s efforts to strengthen connections between Harvard and South Asia, providing new and innovative ways for faculty, students, and in-region scholars to deepen knowledge, understanding, and debate around the region’s most critical issues. He will lead teams in both Cambridge and Delhi and will be instrumental in continuing to cultivate signature interdisciplinary research at the Institute. He will also work closely with donors, partner organizations, and senior management at Harvard.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO