Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

Mayfield is the face of the franchise and he is our franchise quarterback. And yes, he is a magnet of controversary but I’m thankful his energy and courage under fire are part of this team and not another. He came to Cleveland and promised a winner’s mentality and he’s delivered, helping this team we all love, get back to some sense of relevance. No, it hasn’t been a piece of cake. It’s been more of a whole cake to get this far. Some are wanting him out already, saying he’s “not the guy.” Well, the Browns, to my recollection haven’t been to a Super Bowl yet, so why is there a certain percentage of you that just have to be opposite of what’s probably best for the team at this time. I’m thankful that Mayfield will be here this year and next and I’m hoping the Browns give him that next contract. Running through quarterbacks in Cleveland is more of an annual thing over the past 22 years, so let’s hold tight and support our favorite quarterback.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO