Animals

Backing a Circle to Find Collection

By H&R Editors
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Win-a-Day with Brad Barkemeyer clinic, Brad demonstrates a drill that involves riding in...

BONUS: The Ride- Common Riding Mistakes

In this bonus episode, you get to listen in on a Brad Barkemeyer clinic and learn about common mistakes he sees from non pro riders—plus he gives advice on how to fix those mistakes!. This episode is brought to you by the Equine Network's Horse Week. Join us each week...
ANIMALS
Fstoppers

Nik Collection 4.3 Offers 35 New Nature-Related Presets

I'm a long-time user of Nik Tools, and the suite of filters and presets has been advancing rapidly since DXO took the software over in 2017. There are tools to create a variety of monochrome looks, perspective corrections, sharpening, HDR renders, analog and film replication effects, color adjustments, noise reduction, and sharpening. Now, DXO is offering version 4.3 with 35 new presets, most useful to landscape photographers.
TECHNOLOGY
Eater

The Sisterly Love Collective Is Back With Another Round of Holiday Markets

The Sisterly Love Collective — an organization of women business owners in Philly who held a series of revenue-boosting events during the pandemic — will host a second round of holiday markets this December, marking the one-year anniversary of the feminist collective. The three markets will take place on December...
RETAIL
#Circles
mhlas.com

Circles of Healing

Had the intellectual achievements of human culture evolved during a revolution based on living systems in the natural world rather than one of rapid industrial growth and resource consumption, we might be experiencing interconnectedness instead of divisiveness during this time of social and ecological crisis. A nature-focused revolution embracing humans...
MENTAL HEALTH
caprockcourier.com

When everyone finds their way back together

“An American Sunrise” is a collection of poems by Joy Harjo, the current poet laureate of the United States. Since 1936, the Library of Congress has chosen a poet to hold a one-year term from September to May. In this role, the poet’s focus is to promote and present his or her craft as a community service through lectures and readings. Harjo is our country’s first Native American to hold this…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
trueachievements.com

Apex Legends to bring back Winter Express with Raiders Collection Event

The Raiders Collection Event kicks off next week on December 7th for Apex Legends, bringing event-limited cosmetics, the return of Winter Express, and more. One of the biggest parts of the Raiders Collection Event is that it brings back the Winter Express mode. "This beloved game mode offers three squads the opportunity to board and capture the World’s Edge train," EA says, adding that you'll now be able to pick your loadout before getting on the train.
VIDEO GAMES
Lifestyle
Animals
Pets
Robb Report

Henriot Unveils a Collection of Rare Vintage Champagne Dating as Far Back as the ’50s

Just in time for the holidays, Henriot has released a collection of vintage bubbly for celebratory sipping. The family-owned Champagne house, which was founded in 1808 by Apolline Henriot, has labeled the release Les Mémoires. Quite fitting since the collection comprises three bottlings dating as far back as the ‘50s that recall distinct years in viniculture. “Tasting these treasures brings unparalleled emotion and pleasure,” the Maison’s CEO and president Gilles de Larouzière Henriot said in a statement. “Through the release of singular vintages, I am happy to share these ‘Mémoires,’ embodying a piece of Champagne’s history.” The Champagnes, which hail from vintages 1959,...
DRINKS
elitetraveler.com

Feadship Launches Sustainable Clothing Line

The Ocean Collection embodies Feadship's commitment to quality and exclusivity. It’s no secret that yachting is more than just a hobby or a nice vacation option; heading out on the water is a lifestyle. And, with the release of its all-new Ocean Collection clothing line, Dutch shipbuilder Feadship is ensuring yacht enthusiasts can look the part, even on dry land.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Reformation Teams up With 3 Artists on Its "Fine Prints" Collection

Reformation has partnered with artists for the first time to create a collection of garments featuring their own unique designs. Dubbed “Fine Prints,” the range is comprised of the Clementina Top, Drake Top and matching pants, Gruyere Top, Alisal Dress and Kosta Dress. Animator and illustrator Joey Yu‘s print, which features a scene of musicians and mythical creatures, is inspired by summer nights spent in her city, London. Elsewhere, LA-based artist and independent designer Marleigh Culver created graphics of cheeky nudes. Atlanta-based painter Sims Crosby went for a print dedicated to impulse shapes influenced by places that mean the most to her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Todd Snyder and New Balance Collaborate on the NB 992 Sneaker

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his business, Todd Snyder has teamed up with New Balance to elevate the signature NB 992 sneaker. The limited-edition sneaker stays in line with its classic gray color palette in vegetable-tanned leather that is inspired by the New York City skyline. However, the shoe features subtle accents of soft tangerine and silver, while additional details like “2011” on the left heel and “2021” on the right heel highlight Snyder’s anniversary.
APPAREL
Monterey County Herald

Operation Christmas Cheer: Finding a way to help and give back

Kathleen White always told her kids to never go past a red kettle without slipping in a little sign of gratitude. Though quiet thanks for Salvation Army’s work, the advice is something she hasn’t taken lightly, even as red kettles grew into greater calls to give back. Taking on a...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
ARTnews

Eric N. Mack, Maker of Monumental Fabric Installations, Joins Paula Cooper Gallery

Eric N. Mack, whose monumental fabric installations were standouts at the 2019 Whitney Biennial, has joined Paula Cooper Gallery in New York. Mack will continue to be represented by Morán Morán in Los Angeles. A new work by the artist, titled Lucky, will be featured in the gallery’s booth at Art Basel Miami Beach next week. Though they create large-scale installation pieces, Mack resolutely identifies as a painter. Their hand-stained silks and cottons are suspended from the ceiling to encourage viewers to respond to them in a more intimate way—they can be walked around, walked under, entered, and viewed from every angle....
VISUAL ART
Third Barrel Approach

The third barrel can be a difficult one to master. It's the final barrel before the stretch back across the timer. But if your approach to the third barrel is off, it can cost a lot of time.
lushome.com

Modern Interior Design Blending Natural Beauty, Neutral Room Colors and Relaxing Feel

Natural materials and room colors inspired these beautiful interior design ideas. Relaxing naturalness and light mix with a welcoming vibe to create attractive, comfortable, and modern interiors of designer’s home in California. American designer Caroline Davis beautifully translated natural inspiration for her California home. Creamy whites and light wood brown...
INTERIOR DESIGN
psychologytoday.com

The Search for Inspiration

We all want to feel inspired in our lives, and it’s good to get into the habit of seeking inspiration rather than expecting it to find you. As a writer, I am always looking for new things to write about. The ideas that come seemingly out of nowhere are always the best, of course. I love writing from that place where my heart and head are one and the ideas just flow like a Zen waterfall. But that’s not an everyday occurrence, so, like most people, I usually have to look for inspiration—creating from my experience—not because the mood has simply swept over me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

BROWN GIRL Jane Releases New Fragrance, The Wanderlust Collection

The fragrance trio includes scents inspired by the founders' favorite vacay spots. Imagine the beauty of being whisked away overseas to a warmer, sun-kissed location and be teleported away from the winter blues and COVID restrictions. While science is still behind on teleportation devices, BROWN GIRL Jane has created the next best thing with their latest product, an olfactive experience with the Wanderlust Collection. The fragrance trio includes three distinct scents that represent joy, relaxation, and joy all the while taking your mind, body, and spirit to Kenya, Brazil, and Morrocco. Launched on November 18th, the Wanderlust Collection is able to be layered in with all three to create your new signature fragrance and was developed using 25 years of scent science and neuroscience techniques in partnership with Firmenich fragrance house.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

Pantone Develops a Color Palette to Promote the Beauty of Finland

Finland is known, alongside the rest of the Nordics, as a place that is surrounded by natural beauty, which drives much of its tourism. To convey what visitors can expect, Pantone has created a color palette to evoke its look alongside a connected picture gallery of photos taken by its citizens.
BUSINESS

