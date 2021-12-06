Backing a Circle to Find Collection

We all want to feel inspired in our lives, and it’s good to get into the habit of seeking inspiration rather than expecting it to find you. As a writer, I am always looking for new things to write about. The ideas that come seemingly out of nowhere are always the best, of course. I love writing from that place where my heart and head are one and the ideas just flow like a Zen waterfall. But that’s not an everyday occurrence, so, like most people, I usually have to look for inspiration—creating from my experience—not because the mood has simply swept over me.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO