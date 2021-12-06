Bicyclist, 11, hit by vehicle, killed near Stanton
FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike near Stanton in Montcalm County Monday, police say.
It happened around 12:50 p.m. on East McBride’s Road near North Douglas Road in Ferris Township.
An 11-year-old boy road his bike around the front of a semitruck parked in front of his home, Michigan State Police said in a release. He rode into the path of a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman from Carson City, MSP says.
He died on scene, officials say.
The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0