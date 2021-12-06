ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, MI

Bicyclist, 11, hit by vehicle, killed near Stanton

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike near Stanton in Montcalm County Monday, police say.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on East McBride’s Road near North Douglas Road in Ferris Township.

An 11-year-old boy road his bike around the front of a semitruck parked in front of his home, Michigan State Police said in a release. He rode into the path of a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman from Carson City, MSP says.

He died on scene, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.

