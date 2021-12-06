Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Stresses the Need to Win Their Next Game

The Lakers had every opportunity to get back into the win column this week. Facing the Clippers on Friday night in Los Angeles was their chance to get to two games above the .500 mark and start off December fresh.

That did not happen. Instead, the Lakers were outscored by four in the fourth quarter and watched the Clippers take the win. Despite big contributions from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they fell late again.

And that's been a recurring theme for the Lakers early on this year. But after the game, Carmelo Anthony stressed the need to move forward. Part of that was making sure they win their next game on Tuesday.

Get a win Tuesday. It’s that simple. I don’t want to look too far ahead, but at this point, when you’re trying to get wins and win on your home court, trying to win basketball games, you just got to get the next one.

Melo scored 13 points off of the bench and made both of his three-point attempts. But the Lakers did not get him the usual number of looks he might get from deep, especially recently.

Looking ahead, the Lakers face the Celtics on Tuesday night and the Grizzlies on Thursday. They wrap up their week by facing the Thunder on Friday and the Magic on Sunday.

Those are all teams that the Lakers can and should beat. If they can pop off 3 wins over the next 4 games, they would be in a pretty good position to get things back on track.

Start by winning one on Tuesday.