Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Stresses the Need to Win Their Next Game

By Brook Smith
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago
The Lakers had every opportunity to get back into the win column this week. Facing the Clippers on Friday night in Los Angeles was their chance to get to two games above the .500 mark and start off December fresh.

That did not happen. Instead, the Lakers were outscored by four in the fourth quarter and watched the Clippers take the win. Despite big contributions from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they fell late again.

And that's been a recurring theme for the Lakers early on this year. But after the game, Carmelo Anthony stressed the need to move forward. Part of that was making sure they win their next game on Tuesday.

Get a win Tuesday. It’s that simple. I don’t want to look too far ahead, but at this point, when you’re trying to get wins and win on your home court, trying to win basketball games, you just got to get the next one.

Melo scored 13 points off of the bench and made both of his three-point attempts. But the Lakers did not get him the usual number of looks he might get from deep, especially recently.

Looking ahead, the Lakers face the Celtics on Tuesday night and the Grizzlies on Thursday. They wrap up their week by facing the Thunder on Friday and the Magic on Sunday.

Those are all teams that the Lakers can and should beat. If they can pop off 3 wins over the next 4 games, they would be in a pretty good position to get things back on track.

Start by winning one on Tuesday.

fadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Trade Idea: Russell Westbrook To Pelicans For 3 Players

The Los Angeles Lakers have been inconsistent this year, and they are nowhere close to being the championship squad that many thought they would be. While they have good players, they simply haven't been able to translate that into a run of wins. A potential way for the Los Angeles...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Lands Sharpshooter In L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds themselves with a 10-11 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. One are the Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA
Lebron James
Carmelo Anthony
Anthony Davis
The Spun

Lakers Announce Decision On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they battle the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight. What about Anthony Davis?. Davis woke up with a fever on Tuesday morning, putting his availability for tonight’s game in doubt. Whatever bug he was fighting won’t keep him from playing the Knicks at MSG.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Players The Lakers Can Land Via Trade Or Buyout

As the Los Angeles Lakers hover around.500, one has to think when the team is going to try and make another addition to the team. The offseason was a frenzy for the Lakers with title expectations. Instead, the team is flirting with an average record and placed near the bottom of the playoff standings.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Says NBA’s Foul Rule Change Hasn’t Affected Him

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Carmelo Anthony has seen the NBA change its rules numerous times during his 19-year career. Most recently, the league has taken on the players who try to draw shooting fouls by leaning in an unnatural way to initiate contact with defenders. As a result, NBA stars like James Harden and Trae Young — known to have taken advantage of the old rules in the past — have seen a decrease in their attempted free throw averages this season.
NBA
Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Trevor Ariza Gives An Injury Update

This year, the Lakers were hit with the injury bug early before the season even began. At the beginning of October, the Lakers announced that Trevor Ariza had a procedure done on his right ankle and would be re-evaluated in eight weeks. As those eight weeks are coming to an end, it appears that Ariza is hopeful for the future. Ariza was always expected to make a full recovery, according to Lakers reporter, Mike Trudell, but the question now is, what does his timetable look like?
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers’ Anthony Davis misses Indiana game with fever

Coach Frank Vogel lamented that the Lakers couldn't have Davis in the lineup on the same day when LeBron James returned from a one-game suspension, but shifting rotations have been the case for the Lakers all season. In their 20th game, the Lakers used their 10th different starting lineup, with Talen Horton-Tucker in for Davis. He's been in every game, and it's a different challenge for us obviously with what he does on both sides of the ball," Vogel said.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: LeBron James Again Listed as Questionable

The King looked good in his first game back after a ten-game absence with an abdominal strain. He shot 10-18 from the field, but only took three shots in the paint. Playing in 32 minutes, he did not ease into game shape as he got his normal assortment of minutes.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Carmelo Anthony on His Role As L.A. Prepares For Madison Square Garden

As the Lakers go up against the New York Knicks this week, some may wonder how Carmelo Anthony seems to be reacting to his role as he ventures back to what was his long-time home years ago. According to the Orange County Register, Anthony talked about how he feels about staying at the bench role leading up to Tuesday's event.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Third Quarter Problem Gets Worse

The Lakers have had a problem with consistency from quarter to quarter, but the one thing they have been consistency atrocious in is their play in third quarters. The team was outscored 12 points in Boston on Friday. Just last week, the Lakers embarrassed themselves when they were outscored 40-12 at home against the lowly Timberwolves.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

