Friends of the White Whale Society Presents – Winners

By Prince Of Petworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Colleen for sending the great shot above...

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

SJP/STA Festival of Friends Mini Pot Jambalaya Contest Winners

The St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle held its annual Festival of Friends Oct. 16 and 17. The mini-pot competition is a great way to kick off the Saturday of the fair. What else says Ascension tradition more than the smell of what our city is known for… jambalaya?. The competition...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Reporter

Fallsington Friends Meeting presents ‘Climate Change – Finding Hope by Taking Positive Action’

FALLSINGTON >> The public is invited to join Fallsington Friends Meeting, Force for Good Music and Films and Citizens Climate Lobby for a free interactive screening and discussion on Climate Change and subsequent positive actions on December 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fallsington Meetinghouse, 9300 New Falls Road, Levittown. The event will also be live online via Zoom. To obtain the link or sign up for the in-person event, register on Eventbrite. All guests are required to register in advance and wear masks to the event.
FALLSINGTON, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

Watershed Literary Events presents Michael Lally and friends

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Watershed Literary Events, a spoken-word series sponsored by the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs in South Orange, will host its final virtual reading of 2021 on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m., featuring Michael Lally and friends. The event is free and open to the public; to attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86405802744.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
farmvilleherald.com

Waterworks Players to present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Waterworks Players proudly present the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to celebrate the holiday season. Beloved by children and adults alike, pantomimes are as much a part of Christmas throughout the British Isles as singing carols, trimming the tree and exchanging presents. As a popular form of theater,...
THEATER & DANCE
shortlist.com

Best ethical gifts: great eco-friendly presents for the environmentally conscious

Christmas, for its many positives, is not a particularly environmentally friendly holiday. Food waste is at an all time high, seemingly everything comes wrapped in useless single-use plastic, and novelty toys, played with once and then discarded, end up scattered all over the house before eventually being chucked. When you're...
ENVIRONMENT
The Post and Courier

Aiken Choral Society will present Christmas Through the Ages

In celebration of the holiday season, the Aiken Choral Society will perform a concert titled Christmas Through the Ages. Members of the public are invited to attend this choral music performance that also begins the society's celebration of its 50th anniversary. The upcoming concert will focus on the theme of Christmas carols and music through the years. The selections aim to show the Aiken Choral Society’s growth and diversity .
AIKEN, SC
Post-Bulletin

A tale of white whales and black roosters

Thirty years ago, as a graduate student at the University of Kentucky, I read Herman Melville's “Moby-Dick” for the first time. While I'd place it among the top five in a list of America's greatest novels, it's a tough read. “Moby-Dick” would have improved considerably with an aggressive editor and the subtraction of 100 pages.
ROCHESTER, MN
skiddle.com

NO WAY MONDAY PRESENT MEMBERS NIGHT & THEIR FRIENDS

Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Rum Rum Bar Birmingham: Nearby Hotels & Airbnbs. Need a place...
LIFESTYLE
Duncan Banner

Winner, winner, no chicken dinner: Think Ability’s new friend gets a name

With wandering feet and feathers galore, a little furry friend made her journey across the road to one local nonprofit recently. Staff and volunteers at Think Ability Community Garden discovered a chicken who wandered up to the property, in search of some food and rest. Sheila DeCarlo, Think Ability Garden Manager, said the chicken “just moseyed into the garden” last Saturday morning.
DUNCAN, OK
culturemap.com

Houston Humane Society presents 40th Annual K9 Fun Run

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston Humane Society’s 40th Annual K9 Fun Run will feature a competitive 5K Run and a one-mile fun run. In addition to meeting some of the adoptable pets in need of forever homes, attendees can enjoy entertainment, a kid zone, food and goods from a variety of vendors, and a Cool Dog zone. Houston Humane Society is also offering a virtual registration package.
HOUSTON, TX
digboston.com

LIFTED & GIFTED: PRESENTS FOR YOUR STONER FRIENDS

At least one of these is sure to bring an even bigger smile to the face of a pothead you’re shopping for. We apologize for leaving cannabis picks out of our recent holiday gift guide. What can we say, we forgot. Or was it that we figured such purchases would likely happen at the last minute anyway?
SHOPPING
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Julie for sending this beauty from Carter Barron. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. December 2 Coronavirus Data Posted: 67,430. Prince Of Petworth December 3, 2021...
LIFESTYLE
myneworleans.com

Friends of the Cabildo presents: 2021 Creole Christmas – December 28-29

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Step back in time and join the Friends of the Cabildo for a tour of the French Quarter’s most cherished properties adorned in traditional Creole Christmas finery befitting the time and style of each historic residence!. For the second straight year, the 43rd– annual Creole...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
popville.com

Last Christmas Tree in Town Legend

Thanks to Leet for sending from Takoma. “If the TV next to it is any indication, this may be a bit more than 11 months old!”. Last Christmas Tree in Town is brought to you by the Friends of the White Whale Society.
WASHINGTON, DC
abcnews4.com

Gifts for Pets: Michael's Barkery

Michael’s Barkery Pet Spa and Boutique is the premier place for everything pet. Their mission is to provide opportunities to make a difference in the lives of adults with cognitive disabilities while having fun supporting animal lovers. Whether you are looking to pamper your pup with a spa grooming...
PETS
cw39.com

Free adoptions this weekend at Best Friends Animal Society

HOUSTON (KIAH) — MINI USA and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering the weekend of Dec. 10 to 12, with no-cost adoptions at Best Friends locations across the country, including Best Friends in Houston. Best Friends will be open this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. for potential adopters...
HOUSTON, TX
popville.com

“‘Puzzle Post’ a puzzle lending library in Hill East”!!

“A creative use of a Little Free Library, there’s a puzzle lending library in Hill East. Passing time during the pandemic putting together puzzles, the owner decided to pass on the fun to the community. Neighbors can borrow, lend or swap puzzles. In case a piece goes missing, the owner is working on making replacements using a 3D printer. Within blocks are other creative Little Free Libraries- one filled with toys and another with free art by local artists. To join the puzzle fun, the “Puzzle Post” is along C Street SE in between 13th Street SE and Kentucky Avenue SE.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

