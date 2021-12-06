Friends of the White Whale Society Presents – Winners

“A creative use of a Little Free Library, there’s a puzzle lending library in Hill East. Passing time during the pandemic putting together puzzles, the owner decided to pass on the fun to the community. Neighbors can borrow, lend or swap puzzles. In case a piece goes missing, the owner is working on making replacements using a 3D printer. Within blocks are other creative Little Free Libraries- one filled with toys and another with free art by local artists. To join the puzzle fun, the “Puzzle Post” is along C Street SE in between 13th Street SE and Kentucky Avenue SE.”
