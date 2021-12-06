ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Congress nears compromise agreement on massive annual defense bill

By Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Republican leaders were close to reaching a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a massive annual bill that sets policy for the Pentagon.

"This week, we also anticipate we will be able to reach a final conference agreement on the NDAA," the Democratic leader said as he opened the Senate.

The NDAA, which normally passes with strong bipartisan support, is closely watched by a broad swath of industry and other interests because it determines everything from how many ships or missiles are purchased to pay increases for soldiers and how to address geopolitical threats.

This year's bill authorizes $770 billion in military spending. It has been delayed amid disputes over matters ranging from the size of the defense budget to whether to force President Joe Biden to impose sanctions over a Russian natural gas pipeline or how to punish China for alleged mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region. read more

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

del gower
2d ago

know it's going to happen, but also know it's the largest waste of money ever, need to stop preparing for a war that cannot be won by anyone and spending money on paying off our debt and rebuilding our country.

NBC News

House approves defense authorization bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. lawmakers included efforts to push back against Russia and China in a compromise version of a massive annual defense bill released on Tuesday, proposing $300 million for Ukraine’s military and a statement of support for the defense of Taiwan. But they omitted some measures that had...
New York Post

House passes National Defense Authorization Act

The House passed the compromise version of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, providing $25 billion more than President Biden’s request for Defense spending. The $768 billion measure looks to allocate $740 billion toward Department of Defense programs, $27.8 billion for Department of Energy national security programs...
ABC7 Chicago

House passes annual defense policy bill with historic military justice reforms

Late Tuesday night, the House approved a massive must-pass $770 billion defense policy bill that authorizes funding levels and provides authorities for the U.S. military. The final vote was 363-70. The vote was a strong bipartisan one, even though several House progressives withheld support given some of their criticisms of U.S. military policy and the increase in defense spending authority, which they had hoped to cut.
Joe Biden
Chuck Schumer
AFP

Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default

US senators struck a deal Tuesday to create a one-time law allowing Democrats to lift the nation's borrowing authority and avert a catastrophic credit default without requiring votes from the opposition Republicans. The House of Representatives approved the fix in an evening vote and it is expected to be approved by the Senate in the coming days -- allowing lawmakers to avert the crisis with a simple 51-vote majority in the upper chamber. The Bipartisan Policy Center said last week it expected the United States would no longer be able to meet its debt repayment obligations between December 21 and January 28. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has put the deadline even earlier -- next Wednesday. "Nobody wants to see the US default on its debts. As Secretary Yellen has warned, a default could eviscerate everything we've done to recover from the Covid crisis," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor of the chamber.
WGAU

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.
Axios

Congress hunts for shortcut to pass defense funding, debt limit combo

The scramble in Congress to pass the National Defense Authorization Act is being complicated by an effort to tie it to a needed hike in the federal debt limit. Why it matters: The House and Senate are rapidly coming up against a series of deadlines they must address before the end of the year — or risk disrupting crucial military funding and upending the economy. Congressional leaders are now hoping they can knock out both "must-pass" priorities in one, complex swoop.
Richmond.com

Dodging a bullet on debt ceiling, Congress poised to act on defense funding, Biden bill for families

December is no holiday for Virginia’s representatives in Congress. They face potential votes before Christmas on raising the nation’s debt ceiling, adopting a defense spending bill critical to a state with strong military presence and acting on President Joe Biden’s third proposed spending package for rebuilding the economy, especially for families and workers.
arcamax.com

Compromise defense bill unveiled with big increase in authorized spending

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate Armed Services committees released a compromise version of the annual defense policy bill Tuesday that would authorize $768.1 billion in defense spending. After the Senate was unable to pass its own version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week, lawmakers scrambled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
