ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Make More NFL History Together

By Mark Ross
AthlonSports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons meant a little more to quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. The duo hooked up for two touchdowns, the 89th and 90th time they...

athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Responds To Julian Edelman’s Impression

Julian Edeman joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast” and former teammate Rob Gronkowski seemingly caught at least part of the appearance. Edelman did his best impersonation of his former New England Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Gronkowski as they spoke on the sidelines during a Week 11 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
ETOnline.com

Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

NFL MVP Odds Week 12: Tom Brady creeping to the top

ESNY presents the updated NFL MVP odds ahead of Week 12. The NFL MVP is essentially a quarterback award. But did you ever think a 44-year-old one would even be in the running for the honor?. Ahead of Week 12, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sits atop the DraftKings Sportsbook MVP...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Hall Of Famers#The Indianapolis Colts
New York Post

Tom Brady’s daughter mimics her quarterback dad in sweet birthday post

Like father, like daughter. Tom Brady celebrated daughter Vivian’s birthday on Sunday by posting a sweet photo of the duo on Instagram as they tossed a football around in the Buccaneers’ locker room. “9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!” Brady, 44,...
NFL
ABC13 Houston

How Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski landed on a call with a Michigan high school basketball team

Have you ever wondered who might be on the receiving end of a wrong number included in a group text?. For one Pontiac, Michigan, high school basketball team, it just so happened that the person they inadvertently messaged this week was Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and their mix-up would lead to a FaceTime call with some of the biggest stars in the Bucs' locker room.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Tom Brady Looks Back On His First ‘Welcome To NFL’ Moment

Most NFL players learn about the harsh realities of playing professional football very early on in their careers. Tom Brady’s “Welcome to the NFL” moment was a bit delayed, and it’s easy to understand why. Brady rode the pine throughout his rookie campaign in 2000, and the 2001 season was...
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
firstsportz.com

WATCH: “11-yard run” Tom Brady jokingly corrects a Reporter over his NFL stats

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off rather nicely this season. The team registered a few thumping wins at the start o the season. However, the boys seemed to have lost their touch a little bit. After losing against the Saints, the Buccaneers suffered their second straight loss against Washington. Brady...
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 12 schedule). Maurice Jones-Drew: Sunday's Bucs-Colts game features a pair of MVP candidates in Tom Brady and Jonathan Taylor. Who has the better game? Taylor, of course! (Like I'd go against a running back.) Indianapolis' second-year star gains more yards on the ground than Brady produces through the air, carrying the Colts to a huge win over the defending champs.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 12, 2021: Rob Gronkowski tops 3.5 catches for Buccaneers

Thanksgiving took some games off our plate for NFL Week 12, but there are still plenty of NFL prop bets to cash in on. Sunday's NFL Week 12 schedule includes 11 games, with the must-watch game expected to be the Los Angeles Rams visiting Lambeau Field for a big NFC matchup with the Packers. The AFC North, the league's only division where every team has a winning record, also should see a little resolution in NFL Week 12. The division-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Browns (6-5), while the Bengals (6-4) could seal a critical tiebreaker if they can beat the visiting Steelers (5-4-1) for a second time.
NFL
Sporting News

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick are equals again as best bets for NFL MVP, coach of the year

Tom Brady is still looking for his fourth NFL MVP award. Bill Belichick is still working toward his elusive fourth NFL coach of the year award. In what's been an unpredictable 2021 regular season while expanding to 17 games, the league's longtime playing and coaching GOATs are predictably ahead of everyone else in their respective professions in the race of top the individual awards after Week 12.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy