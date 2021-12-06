Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Make More NFL History Together

Thanksgiving took some games off our plate for NFL Week 12, but there are still plenty of NFL prop bets to cash in on. Sunday's NFL Week 12 schedule includes 11 games, with the must-watch game expected to be the Los Angeles Rams visiting Lambeau Field for a big NFC matchup with the Packers. The AFC North, the league's only division where every team has a winning record, also should see a little resolution in NFL Week 12. The division-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Browns (6-5), while the Bengals (6-4) could seal a critical tiebreaker if they can beat the visiting Steelers (5-4-1) for a second time.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO