ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral family displaced after home erupts in flames

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral family is just trying to put a roof over their head after their house went up in flames early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home around 8:30 a.m. and found flames coming from the garage and smoke throughout the home. Crews with the Cape Coral Fire Department were able to rescue three animals from the burning home in the 200 block of SE 31st Terrace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuntV_0dFamMfF00

Edward Hunt, who lived in the home with his family, said he was sitting down for his morning coffee when he heard his car alarm ringing in his garage at his home on Southeast 31st Terrace in Cape Coral.

“I went out to the garage and I opened the door and all I saw was black smoke and it filled up almost all the garage,” said Hunt.

He said he got on his hands and knees searching for the source of the fire before grabbing his gardening hose trying to extinguish the flames. Fire crews determined Hunt’s car parked in the garage caught fire causing smoke to permeate the home.

His neighbor told him to get out of the garage because a tank of gas left inside could blow at any minute.

“I followed George out of the driveway and then the lawnmower blew,” Hunt said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUOnl_0dFamMfF00

Cape Coral fire said the family dog was able to get out on its own and one of the cats was quickly rescued from the home. The other cat wasn’t found until later, so crews used a pet mask to give it oxygen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2DZH_0dFamMfF00

There was a downed power line in the backyard on the pool cage, so LCEC responded to cut power to the home, CCFD confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugEcB_0dFamMfF00

A building inspector and Red Cross volunteers responded to the home to assist the family. The flames left the home unlivable, so Hunt, his wife, and daughter are searching for hotel rooms, just trying to find a roof over their head for the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JD4s_0dFamMfF00

“We don’t have family here so we’re homeless right now. glad our family and our pets are okay. That’s the most important thing,” said Edward Hunt’s wife Jean.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Longtime "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, saying he wants to pursue opportunities "beyond politics" and later confirming reports that he is joining CNN's new streaming service. "After 18 years — this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Elon Musk named Time's person of the year

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" for 2021. The magazine's prized annual designation was announced on Monday by editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, who said Musk was named the Person of the Year for "creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and perils of the age of tech titans and for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations."
BUSINESS
The Hill

Biden to sign order to streamline government services to public

President Biden is signing an executive order on Monday intended to cut back on the bureaucracy around government services for the public such as renewing passports, applying for loans or changing names. The order, which Biden will sign on Monday afternoon on camera, affects 36 "customer experience improvement commitments" across...
POTUS
CNN

Why was this weekend's F1 title so controversial?

(CNN) — This Sunday, Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula One World Championship by beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen was declared champion -- but only after both teams spent hours in the steward's box, after Hamilton's Mercedes team launched two protests against the hotly contested result, which were dismissed by officials.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hands And Knees#Volunteers#Gardening#Fire Hose#Accident#Lcec#Ccfd
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy