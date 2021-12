An investigation has been launched and a Portage Police Detective has been suspended, accused of sending inappropriate photos to a 17-year-old female from Vicksburg. The detective, whose name has not been released is currently on a paid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated by the Michigan State Police. MSP officials reported the incident to the City of Portage back on November 17 that it was launching an investigation into the accusations.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO