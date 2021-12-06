ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia Government Claims Recapture Of Key Towns

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ethiopia's government said Monday it had recaptured two strategic towns from rebel fighters, the latest in a rapid series of battlefield victories claimed by forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered...

US News and World Report

Blinken Says Ethiopia Conflict Risks Implosion of Country

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has sanctions authorities at its disposal to use against those perpetuating the conflict in Ethiopia, which is increasing ethnic tensions and risks implosion of the country itself, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. "We've used some of them already against Eritrea,...
Reuters

Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greatly concerned about Ethiopia's military escalation and called for urgent negotiations over the crisis, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. The comments came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared on the frontline with the national army.
Axios

Escalating war in Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — a Nobel Peace Prize-winning politician — has said he’ll lead troops who are fighting rebels from the Tigray region of the country in what he’s calling "the final fight" to save Ethopia. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is warning of a potential humanitarian crisis there that could destabilize the entire region.
Axios

WHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries

The World Health Organization called on countries Sunday not to impose travel bans on southern African nations amid concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Why it matters: The U.S. and countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific announced travel restrictions in response to Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa. It's since been identified in several European countries, Canada, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong. The WHO noted in a statement that only two southern African nations have detected the new strain.
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Times Daily

Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading 'false information' about war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
UN News Centre

Severe cash crunch threatens WFP operations in Ethiopia

Millions of people in Ethiopia could be pushed deeper into hunger as the World Food Programme (WFP) faces a major funding shortfall that threatens its operations there over the coming six months, the UN agency warned on Monday. WFP urgently needs $579 million to deliver food aid and livelihood support...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Govts tell their citizens to leave war-torn country immediately

A growing number of Western governments are urging any of their citizens currently in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible, as the UN confirmed it will relocate the families of international staff. Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Germany's foreign ministry and...
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Lalibela retaken - government

Ethiopian troops have recaptured the historic town of Lalibela from Tigrayan rebels, the government has said. This is the latest victory claimed by the government since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to the front lines last week to lead the fight-back. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had...
tucsonpost.com

Key leader quits Venezuela's US-backed interim government

Julio Borges is quitting his post as foreign minister of Venezuela's US-backed ?interim government?, saying that it has turned into a ?caste? and is failing to serve its purpose of removing Nicolas Maduro from power. Borges told reporters on Sunday that he will submit his resignation in a legislative session...
thedrive

Flurry Of Air Force Transports Head To East Africa As Potential For Ethiopia Evacuation Grows

A coalition of anti-government factions has been getting closer to Ethiopia's capital after more than a year of civil war. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Plane spotters using online flight tracking software have noticed an unusual uptick in U.S. Air Force logistics flights, primarily involving C-17A Globemaster III cargo planes, heading from various points in the United States to the East African country of Djibouti in the past few days. This comes amid reports that the U.S. military has started positioning troops in the region for a potential evacuation operation into neighboring Ethiopia, which is embroiled in a civil conflict. An alliance of armed groups in that country is now threatening to march on the capital and overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed if he does not step down and open a path to a new government.
Washington Examiner

China looking to build naval base on Africa’s Atlantic coast

China is reportedly looking to build a military base on the western coast of Africa , which would be its first permanent military presence on the Atlantic Ocean. The Chinese are hoping to establish a base in Equatorial Guinea, an effort that is setting off alarm bells in the Biden administration and at the Defense Department , the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed U.S. officials.
kfgo.com

U.N. suspends food distribution in two towns in Ethiopia after looting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Food Programme (WFP) has suspended food distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie towns after looting of supplies that staff were unable to stop due to intimidation, including being held at gunpoint, the United Nations said on Wednesday. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said a...
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
AFP

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

The World Food Program has suspended aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after "mass looting" of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces, a UN spokesman said Wednesday. Stephane Dujarric told reporters there had been "mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population." "Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen and looted," he said, warning that the looting risked increasing food insecurity in northern Ethiopia. In the provinces of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, an estimated 9.4 million people "are now in critical need of food assistance," Dujarric said, a significant leap on previous estimates.
