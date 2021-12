Midway through the first half of Wednesday night's game at Pittsburgh, it looked like Vanderbilt could fall to 3-2 on the season with two losses to teams that appear unlikely to make the 2022 NCAA Tournament in the Panthers and VCU. Instead, the Commodores turned it on offensively and surged to a 68-52 win thanks to Trey Thomas' second-half explosion from 3-point range. Thomas led Vanderbilt with 14 points, and the 'Dores did not even need big nights from Scotty Pippen Jr. or Jordan Wright, who scored 11 points and nine points respectively.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO