South African mines push industry deaths to 69 so far this year

By Bloomberg News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty nine workers have died in South African mines so far this year, as safety...

Battle for South African platinum miner comes to a boil

Tensions in the takeover battle for one of South Africa’s smallest platinum miners — Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd. — ratcheted up on a day littered with statements to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It kicked off Thursday with Royal Bafokeng, also known as RBPlat, announcing that Northam Platinum...
Australia exploration at 7-year high on clean-energy metals push

The hunt for metals critical to the clean-energy transition has seen spending on minerals exploration in Australia surge by nearly a third in the September quarter to a seven-year high. Spending was A$877-million ($618-million) in the three months to September 30, up from A$666-million in the June quarter, according to...
Steel imports rise 42.5% so far this year

The United States received import permit applications for 2.67 million tons of steel in November, a 3.2% increase as compared to the 2.59 permit tons recorded in October, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data. November import permit applications included 2.3 million tons of finished steel products that would require...
Serabi Gold’s Coringa project in Brazil hit by court ruling

Shares in Serabi Gold (LON: SRB) (TSX: SBI) fell on Thursday after a Brazilian judge ruled that no future licenses or titles should be granted to the company until it is proven that its Coringa gold project doesn’t pose harm to Indigenous tribes, or until they are consulted. The...
Erdene gains key environment nod, begins early work at Bayan Khundii in Mongolia

Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD; MSE: ERDN) has received approval of the detailed environmental impact assessment for its Bayan Khundii gold project in Mongolia. The company says it will now begin preparatory work for project construction. A formal construction decision is expected in early 2022. In 2020, Erdene produced a...
Congo replaces head of miner Gecamines for first time in decade

Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi named Alphonse Kaputo Kalubi as chairman of Gecamines, the state-controlled copper and cobalt mining company. Kalubi replaces Albert Yuma who served for more than 10 years at the helm of a company that’s key to mining in Congo, the world’s biggest cobalt producer. Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba, confirmed the leadership changes in a message on Friday.
Global nickel smelting rebounds as Sudbury operations restart

Global nickel smelting activity rebounded in November, powered by gains in North America and Europe, while refined copper production dipped, data from satellite surveillance showed on Monday. Nickel output climbed due to the restart of Vale’s Sudbury smelter in Canada while the easing of a power crunch lifted activity in...
Mining Millennial hopes to build Mexico’s next major silver producer

An alumnus of Pretium Resources and co-founder of Cobalt One, 33-year-old Michael Konnert is pouring his heart and soul into the development of the 9,400-hectare Panuco project located in Sinaloa, northwestern Mexico. With the backing of industry veteran Craig Parry, he incorporated Vizsla Resources and Inventa Capital and founded Vizsla...
Brazil has imported 7.5 GW of solar modules so far this year

In October, Brazil imported 1,049 MW of photovoltaic modules, reaching a total of 7.5 GW for imported panels in the first ten months of 2021, according to a recent report by Brazilian consultancy Greener. The month represented a recovery in the pace of imports, which have been below 700 MW since June.
Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
Over 300,000 New Zealanders owe more than they own – is this a problem?

New Zealanders, like many of their developed country counterparts, have built up significant debts in recent decades. There are differing views, however, on whether this constitutes a problem. For some, indebtedness indicates a precarious situation – often described as being “underwater” – in which a person is unable to match their expenses to their income. For others, it represents investment: a temporary borrowing in order to be able to earn more in future. To investigate this, we used data from the net worth module attached to the Household Economic Survey in 2014–15 and 2017–18. This provides information about individuals in “negative net...
U.S. oil futures gain more than 8% for the week, best since late August

Oil futures settled higher on Friday, posting the best weekly percentage gain since late August, as prices continued to recover from concerns that the omicron variant of coronavirus would disrupt economic activity, and energy demand. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 73 cents, or 1%, to settle at $71.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Based on the front-month contract, prices for the U.S. benchmark rose 8.2%, the best weekly rise since the period ended Aug. 27, according to FactSet data.
How the holiday buying season adds fuel to a rapidly warming planet

As extreme weather events in Canada and around the world are linked to human-made climate change, there is one story that continues to be left out: the connection between climate change and the products we purchase. Recent research shows that across a product’s life cycle — from raw material extraction through manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal — the total embedded carbon emissions are 6.3 times the product’s weight. Interestingly, it is the product’s supply chain, or what we do not see related to making and distributing products, that is especially carbon intensive. In the context of human history, the changes to...
