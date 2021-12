The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Fingerlakes Mall in the former Spirit Halloween store. Both first and second doses of the Pfizer children’s vaccine will be available for those ages 5-11. Registration is required. Registration information can be found here.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO