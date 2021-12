NOTTINGHAM, MD—On Thanksgiving Day, a Rosedale woman suddenly realized her macaroni and cheese casserole was missing a key ingredient — cheese. She zipped over to the Giant in Nottingham and, while there, sensed that luck was in the air. The 74-year-old spotted the Power 5s instant ticket, which was new to her, and bought two of the $5 games along … Continue reading "Rosedale retiree buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off on Thanksgiving in Nottingham" The post Rosedale retiree buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off on Thanksgiving in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO