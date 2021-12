It's the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog series this year, and there's a rumour that Sega may go out with a bang at The Game Awards later this week. According to a post over on Reddit, the following domain was recently registered - frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com, and over on Steam the number of Sonic games has been updated from 34 to 35. It's led to fan theories that we might perhaps see Sonic the Hedgehog's new game at the annual awards show on December 9th. There's also the possibility of Sonic Origins getting some time in the spotlight.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO