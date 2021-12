Dog Krazy, a Virginia-based pet supply chain store owned by Nancy and Chris Guinn, is gifting its Leesburg location to one of its longtime employees, Cindy Samartino. “We opened our Leesburg location three years ago. We have seven other locations but Leesburg is the only one that is a single store that is almost two hours from our home and our other locations,” Nancy Guinn told Pet Product News. “We had made the decision that we were going to close that location just because we did not have the time or energy to get up there as often as we needed to and show it the love that it needed.”

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO