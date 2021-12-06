ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Joey Fatone heads ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ special: How to watch and stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The boy bands you grew up loving are back for an all-out performance this week. “A Very Boy Band Holiday” premieres on ABC on Monday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial). The show includes members of *NSYNC, O-Town,...

www.masslive.com

yoursun.com

Members of Boyz II Men, NSync, 98 Degrees tapped for ABC’s ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’

ABC must have known it was on to something with last Sunday’s battle of the Boston-based boy bands during the 2021 American Music Awards. Following the powerhouse performance of 1980s heartthrobs New Edition and New Kids on the Block, the Disney-owned broadcast network is proving there’s plenty more where that came from with its upcoming holiday special.
