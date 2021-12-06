Joey Fatone heads ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ special: How to watch and stream for free

We may call them boy bands, but that’s not what *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick prefers to be known as a member of. "We got classified as a boy band, but we always considered ourselves a vocal group,” he told TV Insider. “Looking up to Boyz II Men and all the vocal groups we looked up to, I think that is what keeps that staying power in music with the harmonies and the arrangements we did with each song.”

