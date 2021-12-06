ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Satori cuts 5.8 m at 47+ g/t gold in new zone at Tartan Lake

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
mining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatori Resources (TSXV: BUD) drilled the second highest grade in Tartan Lake history as it wrapped up phase one drilling at its 100%-owned gold property 12 km northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Hole TLMZ21-12 intersected 5.8 metres averaging 47.56 g/t gold in the HW zone within a broader interval...

www.mining.com

