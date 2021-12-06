La Follette High School student charged with bringing gun to school

MADISON, Wis. — A La Follette high school student who was arrested last week for allegedly bringing a stolen gun to school is now facing several charges tied to the incident.

Marquan Webb, 18, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, two counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and one count of resisting an officer.

Officers with the Madison Police Department arrested Webb on Thursday after school administrators got an anonymous tip that Webb was armed.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Webb, multiple officers responded to La Follette High School the day of the incident. When they arrived, officers said at least two school staff members were in contact with Webb and were trying to stop him from running from the school. Officers stepped in and helped bring Webb to the ground so he could be handcuffed. While Webb was on the ground, police reportedly found the stolen gun inside one of Webb’s jacket pockets.

Authorities said the gun Webb was armed with had been stolen from Cottage Grove in September. At the time of his arrest, police said they were unsure if Webb was the one who stole the gun.

Webb appeared in court later on Monday for his initial appearance. Assistant District Attorney Awais Khaleel requested Webb be held on a $100,000 cash bond because of Webb’s lengthy juvenile criminal history and the strength of the state’s evidence.

“The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber. Not only that, he resisted the police,” Khaleel said. “He had to be tackled, he tried to leave, he literally tried to flee a situation where no reasonable person could’ve possibly believed they could get out of it.”

Khaleel added that Webb later admitted to bringing the gun to school, which was recorded on MPD squad audio.

According to online court records, Webb is facing charges in several other cases that were filed Monday, including attempted burglary and driving a vehicle without consent , among others. Webb also has a number of open cases in Dane County that were filed before he turned 18.

In response to the state’s bond request, Public Defender Diana Van Rybrook said Webb’s lifelong ties to the Madison area and lack of money were reason enough for reduced bail. During her argument, Van Rybrook went on to ask Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson, who presided over the hearing, to refrain from letting news of a deadly Michigan school shooting influence any bond decisions.

“We all just witnessed and are aware of what occurred in Michigan last week, that very unfortunate situation,” Van Rybrook said. “But I’d ask you not to react in a visceral sort of way or in an emotional sort of way as a result of that, because there’s a distinction.”

Still, Hanson said the allegations that Webb brought a loaded gun to school were the most serious of the new charges and warranted an increased cash bail.

“That does support a substantial cash bail. The overall circumstances support a substantial case bail,” Hanson said. “My number isn’t in the order of the magnitude I don’t think the state is suggesting, but it is still pretty substantial.”

Hanson ultimately ordered Webb be held on a $20,000 cash bond for the charge that he brought a gun to school and a combined total cash bond of $30,500 for the gun charge, five other felony charges and a misdemeanor charge.

