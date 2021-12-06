ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

La Follette High School student charged with bringing gun to school

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A La Follette high school student who was arrested last week for allegedly bringing a stolen gun to school is now facing several charges tied to the incident.

Marquan Webb, 18, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, two counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and one count of resisting an officer.

Officers with the Madison Police Department arrested Webb on Thursday after school administrators got an anonymous tip that Webb was armed.

RELATED: Student arrested for bringing stolen gun to La Follette High School; co-curricular events canceled

According to the criminal complaint filed against Webb, multiple officers responded to La Follette High School the day of the incident. When they arrived, officers said at least two school staff members were in contact with Webb and were trying to stop him from running from the school. Officers stepped in and helped bring Webb to the ground so he could be handcuffed. While Webb was on the ground, police reportedly found the stolen gun inside one of Webb’s jacket pockets.

Authorities said the gun Webb was armed with had been stolen from Cottage Grove in September. At the time of his arrest, police said they were unsure if Webb was the one who stole the gun.

RELATED: MPD stations officers outside La Follette High School day after gun arrest

Webb appeared in court later on Monday for his initial appearance. Assistant District Attorney Awais Khaleel requested Webb be held on a $100,000 cash bond because of Webb’s lengthy juvenile criminal history and the strength of the state’s evidence.

“The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber. Not only that, he resisted the police,” Khaleel said. “He had to be tackled, he tried to leave, he literally tried to flee a situation where no reasonable person could’ve possibly believed they could get out of it.”

Khaleel added that Webb later admitted to bringing the gun to school, which was recorded on MPD squad audio.

According to online court records, Webb is facing charges in several other cases that were filed Monday, including attempted burglary and driving a vehicle without consent , among others. Webb also has a number of open cases in Dane County that were filed before he turned 18.

In response to the state’s bond request, Public Defender Diana Van Rybrook said Webb’s lifelong ties to the Madison area and lack of money were reason enough for reduced bail. During her argument, Van Rybrook went on to ask Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson, who presided over the hearing, to refrain from letting news of a deadly Michigan school shooting influence any bond decisions.

“We all just witnessed and are aware of what occurred in Michigan last week, that very unfortunate situation,” Van Rybrook said. “But I’d ask you not to react in a visceral sort of way or in an emotional sort of way as a result of that, because there’s a distinction.”

Still, Hanson said the allegations that Webb brought a loaded gun to school were the most serious of the new charges and warranted an increased cash bail.

“That does support a substantial cash bail. The overall circumstances support a substantial case bail,” Hanson said. “My number isn’t in the order of the magnitude I don’t think the state is suggesting, but it is still pretty substantial.”

Hanson ultimately ordered Webb be held on a $20,000 cash bond for the charge that he brought a gun to school and a combined total cash bond of $30,500 for the gun charge, five other felony charges and a misdemeanor charge.

Comments / 6

Weedhopper
2d ago

Weather he stole the gun or not he had it and didn’t legally buy it , this is a good time for Reform Schools another Democrat smart move criminal kid’s and no place for them , I’m sure he’s got great credentials for a job 🤣👨🏾‍🦲 another George Floyd in training 🙋🏿‍♂️

Reply
3
 

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen charged with attempted battery for allegedly hitting Madison police squad car with metal rod

MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old girl faces six charges, including three felonies, after she allegedly hit a Madison Police Department squad car with a metal rod earlier this week. Eva Phillips-Fondow is charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of felony bail jumping stemming from the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Girl arrested for allegedly hitting Madison police squad car with metal rod

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers arrested a 17-year-old girl Monday evening for allegedly hitting a Madison Police Department squad car with a metal rod. In an incident report, the department said an officer was stopped for traffic near the intersection of Carroll and West Wilson streets around 4:40 p.m. when someone threw a glass candle jar toward the squad car....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police arrest man who allegedly threatened hotel guests with a knife

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police arrested a man Saturday who they say allegedly used a knife and screwdriver to threaten guests at the Madison Plaza Hotel. The man faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping. Madison Police have released the identity of the man, but News 3 Now is withholding his name until formal charges are filed....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Power restored to 2,000 customers on Madison’s SW side

MADISON, Wis. — Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Alliant Energy customers in southwest Madison who were in the dark for part of Tuesday night. The outage, according to the company’s website, happened just before 8 p.m. Customers in the Watts Road area near the Beltline were among those reporting outages. In total, 2,025 customers were in the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police, Smart Motors Toyota working to halt catalytic converter thievery

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department and a local car dealership are working to find ways to reduce catalytic converter thefts in the city. Smart Motors Toyota officials said they are working with police to create a potential solution to the problem for those who could be targeted. “We are working with the city of Madison Police Department on...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin prison system to open 65-bed facility for aging prisoners at Oakhill Correctional

OREGON, Wis. — A 65-bed facility catered to the needs of an aging prison population in Wisconsin is set to start receiving patients in early 2022 at Oakhill Correctional Institution in Oregon. It’s a milestone for a process that’s taken several years at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, starting with budgeting and planning under the Walker administration and continuing under...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Rock County businesses cited for serving alcohol to underage buyers

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. – The Rock County Sheriff’s Office cited 13 businesses Monday after they say staff sold alcohol to underage buyers. The citations come after staff at the businesses failed the county’s alcohol compliance check. In the check, underage adults, supervised by deputies, enter a business and try to purchase alcohol. Clerks or bartenders who served the underaged buyers...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
