Raiders RB Kenyan Drake calls out NFL following season-ending injury

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is going to miss the rest of the season with an injury, and he is letting the world know he isn't very happy about it.

The Alabama product had to be carted off the field after he was tackled and suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's matchup against the Washington Football Team. Drake gave the home crowd a thumb's up as he exited the field but took to social media later in the day to vent his frustration about the tackle that has ended his 2021 campaign.

The 27-year-old running back has functioned in a hybrid role for the Silver and Black this season, becoming a regular short-pass specialist while de facto RB1 Josh Jacobs -- when healthy -- carries the bulk of the run-game workload. Jacobs fought off being emotional when asked about Drake during his post-game media availability.