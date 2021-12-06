ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarterback recruit from Salem 'disappointed' to see Mario Cristobal leave Oregon Ducks

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 2 days ago

Mario Cristobal had a big impact on North Salem quarterback TC Manumaleuna’s life and his goal of becoming a Division I football player.

The now-former head coach of Oregon, who left Monday to take the same position at Miami, was one of the first coaches to work with Manumaleuna at a camp, and he was the first coach to give him a scholarship offer, which came before he started high school.

“I feel a little disappointed that he’s leaving. I like Coach a lot. Every time I’m around him, he always makes me feel like I’m the greatest QB that ever lived,” said Manumaleuna, now a sophomore at North Salem.

“I think that’s why a lot of recruits like Coach Cristobal; he’s great to be around. He and (former Oregon offensive coordinator and current UNLV head coach Marcus) Arroyo worked with me a lot at their camps and they’re the first college coaches I ever got to know,” he continued.

It’s expected that the Ducks’ 2022 recruiting class will take a hit with Cristobal’s departure. They were No. 1 in the Pac-12 under Cristobal.

But for Manumaleuna, a 2024 recruit, the coaching move doesn’t change how he feels about Oregon.

“I’m sure they’ll bring in another great coach,” he said. “Oregon is where it’s at, so I’m not too worried about it.”

Manumaleuna is still deep into his recruiting process and hasn’t committed anywhere. He also has an offer from Florida State.

For now, his focus is on continuing to improve the Vikings after they went 7-4 this season.

“I’m more focused on the offseason with my team and trying to make North better,” Manumaleuna said. “I think I’ll worry more about college choices when that time gets closer. Right now, it’s all about how we can get better at North.”

