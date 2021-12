A highly influential, “nonpartisan” group of lawmakers and corporate lobbyists focused on advancing free market principles also furthers efforts to push companies to eschew diversity and maintain ties with anti-LGBTQ hate groups, an investigation by the Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) and the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Hatewatch found. Lisa Nelson, the CEO of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) – a powerful group of corporate lobbyists and mostly Republican state lawmakers who write model legislation – stated in a May panel that her organization works with allied groups to oppose “woke” corporations that act to diversify their leadership or take a public stance on social and democracy issues, according tovideo obtained by CMD.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO