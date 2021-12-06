ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy XIV sets a new record for concurrent players on Steam

By Tony Wilson
gamepur.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy 14’s Endwalker expansion is here, and despite some serious server congestion, the MMO has just broken its record for concurrent players on Steam. That’s pretty great for a game that’s been around since 2010. Checking SteamDB, you can see that Final Fantasy...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
pockettactics.com

PUBG: New State update: player count hits 40m downloads

The much anticipated futuristic battle royale, PUBG: New State has garnered much attention in the mobile gaming community. Over the course of popular PUBG: New State alpha tests, it gathered a massive amount of pre-registrations, and since its release date on November 11, survivors everywhere have rushed to this fresh addition to the beloved series. Now, the game has hit a whopping 40 million downloads – a huge milestone, well worthy of celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Steam Set a New Record for Users Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Steam set a new record of most concurrent users over the holiday weekend, and it'll probably happen again in the not-too-distant future. According to the numbers on SteamDB, Steam has set a new concurrent user record for itself over this past Thanksgiving weekend, capped off at 27,384,959. November 28 saw an almost 500K increase over April's previous record (26,922,926). Though the number of Steam users playing games at that time was 7,827,251, meaning nearly 20 million people were using the app but not playing a game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Final Fantasy Xiv#Concurrent#New Trial#Summoner#Mmo
gamepur.com

What is the Reaper rotation in Final Fantasy XIV Online?

The Reaper in Final Fantasy XIV has arrived, and you’ll be able to bring this deadly Job with you into Endwalker. The big thing to figure out while playing this Job is the skill and ability rotation. Understanding this rotation is exceptionally critical because it makes you more effective in combat. In this guide, we will break down the Reaper rotation for Final Fantasy XIV. You can find all of the abilities on the Final Fantasy XIV Reaper Job Guide.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Steam reaches record-breaking 27 million concurrent users

Steam has reached a new high with its concurrent users, with 27 million people on the platform yesterday. As reported by PC Gamer, the record was registered by data platform SteamDB, with 27,384,959 players connected at the same time on November 28, 2021. Out of these 27 million people, 7.8...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 Patch Notes Released

Final Fantasy XIV is only days away from adding the highly-anticipated Endwalker expansion, and ahead of this monumental release many years in the making, an absolute treasure trove of patch notes are here. They’re as lengthy as you’d expect from the 6.0 update, and include a number of obvious additions, including several new cities players will be able to explore as they traverse the new story quest: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han for cities, and more field areas including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum, the latter of which features a stunning view of Earth from the moon. Four new dungeons are coming, as well as the most exciting thing possible: bunny boys. That’s right, the entirety of Final Fantasy XIV is about to be overrun with male Viera. Just accept that fate.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Babylon’s Fall Armor Sets NOT Stolen from Final Fantasy XIV; Yoshi-P Gave Permission

Armor from Final Fantasy XIV has appeared in the Closed Beta for Babylon’s Fall; as Yoshi-P granted permission to help out. After the NDA lifted on Phase 3 of the Closed Beta for Babylon’s Fall, some fans noted there was some armor that looked suspiciously close to armor sets found in Final Fantasy XIV. Not only do they share the same shape, but even smaller details like stitching and emblems appear to be the same. You can find examples below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV warns players to expect some congestion during the Endwalker early access launch

The post goes on to explain how the game’s login queue system works, as well as the queue system for instanced content when there is a high volume of demand for instanced battles. Ultimately, the recommendation and diagnosis is simply to be patient as the system works through the volume of players engaging in the content; just be aware that there will likely be some congestion no matter how you choose to play.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 New Mount and Minions Revealed

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 preliminary patch notes, and has shared new minions and a mount that will appear after the release of the Endwalker expansion. This includes two new minions, a single mount, and new chocobo barding. Additionally, a new fashion item was teased through the patch notes website as well.
TECHNOLOGY
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV updates its job guide with Reaper, Sage, and new job actions

It’s less than a day now until Final Fantasy XIV players will be able to start playing Endwalker as the expansion enters its early access period, but no one will be able to play the game today as it enters a lengthy maintenance. But you’ve still got something to help drive up your hype during the maintenance period with the updated job guide, which adds in a full rundown of both Sage and Reaper actions as well as all of the new actions and changed actions for existing jobs.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock the Tower of Zot in Final Fantasy XIV

The dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV are some of the most complex pieces of content in the game. You’ll need to work together in a party of four players to complete it, and synergy is essential. For the Endwalker expansion, there have several more dungeons and trials you’ll need to complete to progress through the game. In this guide, we will share how to unlock the Tower of Zot in Final Fantasy XIV, the first dungeon in the expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV Reaches 25 Million Users

With Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker quite literally around the corner, it makes sense that Square Enix is bragging a little bit. Why wouldn't they? Especially when Final Fantasy XIV has just hit the 25 million user mark, which is an amazing achievement for any game, let alone in a genre that has historically been dominated by World of Warcraft.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Quake has dropped a brand-new Horde Mode

In the face of recent botched remasters, developer Machine Games not only delivered a well-received Quake remake, but the studio is still supporting it. In a new trailer, Machine Games has announced the release of a brand-new Horde Mode for the remaster, on top of bug fixes and subtle improvements.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy