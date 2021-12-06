ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI still seeking suspect in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tVx6_0dFakGa900

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI is trying to track down a man wanted for his alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Warrants are out for the arrest of Mykalai Kontilai, but authorities believe he may have fled to Russia to avoid prosecution.

Federal authorities say Kontilai, who uses several different aliases, including Michael Contile, lured investors into an investment fraud scheme that involved an e-commerce auction business where he misappropriated $6.1 million, manufactured evidence to mislead investigators, and concealed the proceeds of his scheme from the IRS.

The case involves federal indictments in Nevada, New York and Colorado.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest FBI office.

