The national fast-casual chain Shake Shack has a new stand-alone location under construction at 5009 W. Park Blvd., Plano. Shake Shack's menu includes the company's signature burgers and milkshakes in addition to chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and crinkle-cut french fries. Construction of the 3,252-square-foot eatery is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, according to a filing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. The new eatery will be located next to The Velvet Taco near the corner of West Park Boulevard and Preston Road. A phone number is not yet available. www.shakeshack.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO