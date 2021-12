Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Miami) and Representative Adam Botana (R-Bonita Springs) have filed legislation, Senate Bill 606 and House Bill 493, both titled Boating Safety and referenced as the Boating Safety Act of 2022. The legislation aims to provide a comprehensive approach to improve safety along Florida’s waterways for residents and visitors while curbing illegal rental operations, on the rise since before the on-set of COVID-19, that have contributed to injuries and deaths, increases in criminal activity and deterioration of natural resources. Senator Garcia is scheduled to present SB 606 to the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 9 a.m.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO