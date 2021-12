This week marks the 380th time in school history Purdue has appeared in the AP top 25 for men’s basketball. That is 19th all-time amongst Division 1 programs. The women’s team has appeared 363 times, 16th most on that side of the ledger, and reached No. 1 for four weeks total in 1999 before winning the national championship. The football team has been ranked 237 times, 39th most in FBS history, and has been ranked No. 1 for five weeks, all in 1968 when it was the preseason No. 1. Surprisingly, the men’s basketball team has only two victories in 21 tries over a No. 1 ranked team: vs. Michigan State in 1978-79 and Arizona in 2000-01.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO