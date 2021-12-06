ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disputed Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died. Here’s what to know.

Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedina Spirit, the 3-year-old racehorse whose victory at this year’s...

thecapitalsportsreport.com

3-year-old race champion Medina Spirit has died

The horse racing community is mourning, as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died. The horse was working out on Monday morning at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The horse then collapsed and died. The horse was three-years-old. “My entire barn is devastated by this news,” legendary trainer...
ARCADIA, CA
CBS Baltimore

Derby Winner Medina Spirit, Who Underwent Strict Testing Ahead Of Preakness, Collapses, Dies In California

(AP/WJZ) — Medina Spirit, the highly scrutinized Kentucky Derby winner who underwent a series of drug tests to run in the Preakness Stakes, collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said in a statement that the horse suffered a heart attack. “My entire barn is devastated by this news,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Medina Spirit’s shocking death is yet another reason we should end horse racing

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s death is shocking in just one regard: we never learn our lesson. It’s long past time for this so-called sport to disappear. Horse racing is cruel, mercenary, abusive and lethal. “Medina Spirit’s [death] is the biggest . . . in horse racing currently,” Patrick Battuello, founder and president of Horseracing Wrongs, tells the Post. “But pubescent horses collapsing and dying — this is just business as usual.”
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Horse Racing Regulators Question Laurel Park Executives After 8 Horses Die In 2 Months; Track To Remain Closed To Racing

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland horse racing regulators questioned executives with Laurel Park after eight horses suffered injuries and had to be euthanized since early October. The Maryland Racing Commission will reportedly make a final decision one week from today on whether racing can resume at Laurel. If they give the green light, it will start again on December 16th. The latest incident happened on Nov. 28, when American Playboy suffered injuries that would later prove fatal. “When you have a number of injuries, something sends a red flag and you’re not too sure what’s going to happen so you try to minimize...
MARYLAND STATE
dmtc.com

After 52 Years, A Farewell - But Not Good Bye - To Old Del Mar

My first look at Del Mar came in June of 1969 on a clever misdirection ploy by Steve Scholfield. Best friends through high school and college we had parted company in 1968 when “Scholf” left our home state of Michigan to seek his fortune in California and landed a job as the sports editor – and only full-timer in the department – at the Oceanside Blade-Tribune.
DEL MAR, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Eight horses die at Laurel Park after suffering fractures on track since October; weekend racing canceled

Track officials at Laurel Park suspended thoroughbred workouts and called off three planned racing cards for this weekend after eight horses suffered fatal fractures in October and November while racing or training over the recently installed dirt surface at the facility. “While racing is suspended, the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the Maryland Jockey Club are working with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
kshb.com

Reports: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has reportedly died. In an interview with Thoroughbred Daily News, the colt's owner Amr Zedan said that he died of an apparent heart attack Monday morning while on the track at Santa Anita. The Los Angeles Times reported that a siren sounded while the horses...
SPORTS

