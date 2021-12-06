Disputed Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died. Here’s what to know.

(AP/WJZ) — Medina Spirit, the highly scrutinized Kentucky Derby winner who underwent a series of drug tests to run in the Preakness Stakes, collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita.
The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said in a statement that the horse suffered a heart attack.
“My entire barn is devastated by this news,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family...
