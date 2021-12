Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's TWD: World Beyond, "The Last Light." It's the end — and a new beginning — for "The Endlings" on the series finale of spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In the final episode of the two-season limited event series, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett's (Alexa Mansour) 1,100-mile journey concludes as the sisters, along with friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), wage war against Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Civic Republic Military. After uncovering the mysterious Major General Beale's plot to wipe out Portland and 87,000 survivors, "The Last Light" unites the group one last time in their fateful fight for the future.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO