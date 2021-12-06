ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Activate ILB Robert Spillane from COVID-19 Reserve List

By Alan Saunders
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have activated inside linebacker Robert Spillane from the COVID-19 Reserve List, the team announced on Monday.  Spillane was placed on the list Dec. 2. Spillane had already been dealing...

