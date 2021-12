Playing in the Zootown Classic midseason tournament at the University of Montana, the UC San Diego’s men’s basketball team (4–2) suffered their first two losses of the season, dropping games to Montana and the University of Southern Mississippi, 71–61 and 56–55, respectively. The consecutive losses will take some of the luster off the 4–0 start for the Tritons, as they made their first trip out of California since 2019.

