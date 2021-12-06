ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Public support sought for Eagle Flight Enclosure

APG of Wisconsin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Spooner announces a fundraising match of $50,000 made possible by the generous commitment of Dave and Carolyn Cleveland of Sarona. Winged Freedom is raising money to build an eagle flight enclosure in which recovering bald eagles can fly loose and strengthen prior to release....

www.apg-wi.com

