Grains, Livestock mixed

It’s a hem-haw day for the livestock complex as bearish tones drift throughout the complex and support has yet to show up in any of the contracts. Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts would like to see some support enter the marketplace; but at this point in time it’s not looking like they are going to have their wishes granted. There hasn’t been much interest arise in the cash cattle market and it wouldn’t be surprising to see trade wait until Thursday to get underway.
The cattle contracts are trading mixed into Monday’s afternoon, but the lean hog complex desperately needs interest from traders to help its dreary trade. The live cattle complex has found support for nearby contracts, but the marketplace is looking for support in both the deferred live cattle contracts and in the hog sector. If the live cattle market can conquer the week with steady to higher cash cattle trade again, then the feeder cattle market stands an excellent chance at rallying.
Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
Friday’s trade was somewhat lackluster as there was little remaining for traders to get excited about. There was a limited amount of cattle traded at prices in line with earlier in the week. Hog cutouts are on a yoyo with traders unable to guess each day what they will be, much less a trend.
(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Strong sale today. Lambs topping the market at $3.30/lb! Lots of interest in good quality calves. Cows and bulls $3-$5 higher this week. Thank you to each buyer and seller, we appreciate your business! Also thank you to our crew for helping things run so smoothly today! Happy Thanksgiving and we will see you back here on Dec. 4!
Cattle futures took it on the chin Monday, most likely due to the market taking a breather after last week’s strong run higher. Hogs went back to posting a divergence between the close months and deferred months as December remains close to cash. Cattle: Higher Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $207.53...
Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 10 to 16 cents lower and wheat is 2 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower Tuesday with range-bound action continuing and fresh news lacking to drive the market in either direction. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season. Basis should remain steady to firmer short term with fall field work on the homestretch.
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 8 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 6 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Equity markets are firmer around the globe overnight but U.S. futures are off a bit. Energy markets are up sharply overnight with crude oil posting 2.4% gains. The U.S. Dollar Index is flat. Metals markets are firmer overnight. Grains are mixed in the overnight with wheat lower while row crops and products are higher.
At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower ahead of the week’s direct cash business. Boxed beef was also lower at midday. February live cattle closed $.55 lower at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.57 lower at $141.87. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 lower at $163.40 and March feeder cattle closed $1.60 lower at $165.87.
While feeder pig prices have followed seasonal patterns by increasing over the past few weeks, so have slaughter prices, but in the opposite direction. Weaned pigs weighing between 10 and 12 pounds topped $52 last week, up 28% or $11.42 from early July, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed in early morning trade with corn and most wheat contracts higher while the soy complex is mixed with beans near unchanged, meal lower and oil sharply higher. The Holiday doldrums have kicked in, even with the December WASDE still to come on Thursday.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec 5 (Reuters) - An abrupt commodity selloff right after the Thanksgiving holiday had speculators and especially index traders dumping their positions in Chicago grains and oilseeds, but market participants retain relatively bullish views after an uptick late last week. Fears surrounding a new coronavirus variant rattled...
This fall after harvest wrapped up, a longtime customer from Iowa called and told me he was working on his budget for next year. “My breakeven for corn has jumped to $5.00 per bushel,” he said. “Is that higher than most of your customers?”. Every day, I study and chart...
Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022. December 3, 2021 By Rhiannon Branch Filed Under: Farm Income, News. After projecting record grain farm income for 2021, ag economists at the University of Illinois say the number will likely take a significant decline in 2022. Gary Schnitkey outlines three...
