Renovated Charles Hammond House highlights Christmas Tour of Homes in North Augusta

Decorated from top to bottom with lights, wreaths and trees, the famous Charles Hammond House off Martintown Road in North Augusta welcomed visitors for the first time since 2018.

The historic home was one of six homes featured on the annual Christmas Tour of Homes event, hosted by the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

The home, which was refurbished by its owner James O’Neal, restores some of the Southern architectural roots dating back to the American Revolution. The inside of the home features modern appliances, renovated countertops and period era furniture with deep attention to detail and historic artifacts from the Hammond family.

The home was moved from its original location to the Martintown Road location. The Hammond House property also has a barn and a family cemetery located behind the house.

The sorority was glad to put on the event and to continue the tradition around the holiday season.

“We just figured it’s a service to the community, and not only to the community but to some high school seniors who would be receiving scholarships as a result of it,” Linda Skinner said.

The home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1765 with major restoration done in the 1830s. Carved mantels, imported English wallpaper and handmade bricks are incorporated in the decoration and structure of the house.

The home will likely be used as an Airbnb or event rental space in the future, according to the Tour of Home guides.