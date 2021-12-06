The Relationship Between Hearing Loss and Dementia

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that destroys memory function and other important mental functions. The symptoms of Alzheimer's eventually grow so severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. It is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities; the disease itself accounts for 60 to 80% of dementia cases. Alzheimer's itself again is a progressive disease and the symptoms gradually worsen over a number of years. Individuals can be known to lose their ability to carry on a conversation and respond to things going on in their environment. Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States with on average a person with Alzheimer's lives for 28 years after diagnosis but can live longer depending on other factors. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's has no cure but it does have treatments and therapies that can help. That all being said, some of the treatments and drugs used to help lessen some of those symptoms have caused a large spike in Medicare prices.

