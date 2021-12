Perhaps you didn't notice, but Joe Biden turned 79 years old three weeks ago. Even before that birthday, he was the oldest president in U.S. history. Our most recent ex-president -- who is out there campaigning as though he never lost and seems to want the job again -- would be 78 on Election Day 2024. These are not aberrations in modern American politics.

