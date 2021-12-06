ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammany “Tam” L. Howie

APG of Wisconsin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTammany Howie, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2021 at Osceola Medical Center. Tam was born in Rice Lake, WI to Robert and Margaret (Bronstad) Howie on January 28, 1952. Tam grew up on a farm in Prairie Lake Township near Chetek. He attended Pleasant Plain, a one room...

www.apg-wi.com

headlightherald.com

Maxine Silvernale, 96

Maxine Silvernale was born on July 10, 1925, on the Fox Lake farm in Shetek Township, Murray County, Minnesota to Ephraim and Rose Vahlsing Noll. Maxine grew up on the farm until her family moved to Currie, MN. Maxine graduated from Tracy High School in 1943. Following graduation the family moved to Vancouver, WA where Maxine worked as a nurse’s aide at the Northern Permanente Hospital (the Kaiser Shipyard Hospital). When the war was over, they returned to Currie and Maxine worked at the Old Tracy Hospital as a nurse’s aide.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
WSJM

Catherine Ann Ray

Catherine (Cathy) Ann Ray, postulant of the Episcopal church and horse enthusiast, passed away in her home in Paw Paw, MI on November 25, 2021 of unexpected health issues. She was 56 years old. A lifelong lover of horses, Cathy was born in 1965 to parents Robert (Bob) and Joyce...
PAW PAW, MI
krwc1360.com

Colton J. Christopherson

Age 21 of Maple Lake and Minneapolis, passed away suddenly on November 21st. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1st from 4 to 7 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held on Thursday, 1 hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Colton Christopherson will be held on Thursday, December 2nd at 11 AM at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Maple Lake. Burial will follow at the Maple Lake Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Maple Lake High School scholarships. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral live-stream available at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
stegenherald.com

Wendell J Shuh

Wendell J Shuh, 80 years old of Sainte Genevieve, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Riverview At The Park in Sainte Genevieve, MO. He was born April 1, 1941 in Sainte Genevieve, MO and was married to Carroll (Wipfler) Shuh on October 6, 1962. He is survived by Wife, Carroll...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Person
Nick
Martha's Vineyard Times

John T. Hughes

John Thomas Hughes, a man of many talents, died peacefully on Nov. 28, 2021, at the age of 99, four months shy of his 100th birthday. To the national and international scientific community, he was the director of the Massachusetts Lobster Hatchery and Research Station, and a pioneer in lobster research, author of many research publications, and recipient of countless awards. To the Vineyard community, he was a civic leader involved in the startup of Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, fundraising for musical instruments for kids in the Tisbury and up-Island schools, and helping to create Tisbury’s Veterans’ Memorial Park. To the members of Farm Neck, he was the unassuming golfer who shot four holes in one, and shot his age for many years after 75. To his family he was the maker of the best pickles and strawberry-rhubarb jam, master brewer of beer, a thrift shop junkie, and a man who quietly loved his family. And to countless people in the street, behind a counter or directing traffic, he was the man who, with a wink, drew a smile from everyone when he gave them a Werther’s candy.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WSJM

Mark Prescott Daugherty

Mark Prescott Daugherty, 77, of Coloma, Michigan, was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2021. He was born on Nov. 22, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Katherine (Hughes) Daugherty and Clarence Chauncey Daugherty. Mark served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne division stationed in Europe....
COLOMA, MI
starvedrock.media

James Joseph Fitzgerald

James Joseph Fitzgerald, 76, of Ottawa, passed away on Monday morning at the Ottawa Pavilion. A Memorial Mass will be held at 3:00 on Friday at St. Patrick Church in Ottawa. A Celebration of James Fitzgerald's life will follow at the Knights of Columbus. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines, face coverings will be required.
OTTAWA, IL
Norwalk Reflector

Marilyn J Hobson

ASHLAND — Marilyn J Hobson, 78, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning Dec. 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in New London, Ohio on April 27, 1943, to the late Jane (Smallsreed) and Isaac “George” Ux. Marilyn graduated from New London High...
ASHLAND, OH
WEAU-TV 13

BRUCE EDWARDS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Bruce Edwards to receive the Sunshine Award. Bruce will be seventy years old on November 19, 2021. He does so much for people, from cooking dinners, mowing lawns, to shoveling. You name it, he will be there to help. He volunteers where needed at the church, pantry, and his hobby is to take a walk every day and clean up the parks, usually Carson Park. I am sure the city workers know who he is. They wave and thank him daily and tell him he should get paid for his hard work of keeping our city parks clean. I could go on, but he is just a great guy, community member, friend, father, grandfather, brother, and neighbor.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
pipestonestar.com

Jane McFarland

Jane McFarland, 65, Lake Wilson, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone. Visitation was held Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Totzke Funeral Home in Slayton. Ruth Mary Jane “Jane” McFarland was born on July 6, 1956 in Tyler to Clarence and Jacqueline Pamp Meyer....
LAKE WILSON, MN
Natchez Democrat

Delora Walsworth

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Delora “Jean” Walsworth, 80 of McComb, MS formerly of Natchez, MS, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Clyde Ray Webber officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, LA
thewestfieldnews.com

Alexander F. Janisieski

WESTFIELD: Alexander F. Janisieski, 72, (1949-2021) passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Westfield. to the late Alexander and Sophie G. (Pitoniak) Janisieski. Alexander served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam from 1968-1971 attaining the rank of BT2. He received the Vietnam service medal with two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea) and the National Defense Service Medal. Al was employed as an Instrument and Controls Specialist in the power generation industry for 36 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 6645, a past commander, 11 year quarter master, a member of the American Legion Post 124, the DAV Chapter 11 and a charter member of the AMVETS Post 96. Al enjoyed gardening and woodworking and gatherings with his family.
WESTFIELD, MA
WSJM

Charity Bea Bibbs

Charity (Mayo) Bibbs, 77, of Niles, was called home on Friday, December 3, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in South Bend. Charity’s life began on September 30, 1944 in Portageville, Missouri when she was born to the union of Aron and Pearline (Lauderdale) Mayo. The family relocated to Niles, Michigan in 1948 coming from Portageville.
NILES, MI
APG of Wisconsin

Stork Report

Lauren Ashley Kakazu and Brent Lee Dauphinais of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Scarlett Denise Dauphinais. Scarlett was born at 5:06 a.m. Nov. 14, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long. She joins a brother, Nova Jay Dauphinais. Grandparents are...
Journal Review

Marlin Keith Hall

Marlin Keith Hall, 81, of Veedersburg passed away at 1:33 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence, with his family at his side. Keith was born Feb. 7, 1940, at Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of the late Marlin Ray and Mary Catherine (Hutts) Hall. He married Anna Marie McCloud on April 10, 1960, in Fountain County. She preceded him in death Feb. 17, 2018. He is also preceded in death by brother Kenneth Ray Hall.
VEEDERSBURG, IN
KSST Radio

Robert L. (Bob) McClure, Jr.

Our brilliant, funny, kind, humble, loving, supportive, giving, precious Bob went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 23, 2021. Bob was born in Kingman Kansas, on January 16, 1945, to Virginia and Robert L. McClure. The second of 7 children, he loved living on the family farm with his parents, siblings, and grandparents. Bob never tired of telling stories about his life on the farm. After 7 years the family moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Thomas A.M. Dekker

Thomas A.M. Dekker, 79, peacefully passed away on Nov. 27, 2021. Tom was a long- time resident of Boothbay Harbor and made a lasting impact on the Boothbay region community as a school bus driver for 30 years. Countless people have remarked that Tom was their bus driver recalling him dressed as Santa at Christmas, cheering them on at sporting events and always greeting them with a warm smile.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WSJM

Carol Elaine Bishop

Carol Elaine Bishop,84, of Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away on November 21, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Friday, November 26, 2021 3:34 PM.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Bristol Press

Kelly Ann Thompson

Kelly Ann Thompson, 42, of Bristol, passed away after living with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C for many years. She is survived by her mother and father Tina (Savino) and Timothy Thompson, her brother James and his wife Kerry Thompson, and their four children Coledyn, Gabriel, Kinsley, and Zachary. She is also survived by her grandmother Edith Savino and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kelly’s smile and infectious love impacted everyone she met. She graced the lives of many with resounding joy and kindness every single day. If you met her, you loved her, nothing less than pure love. Although she was taken too soon from this earth, Kelly taught the world that patience, love, and smiles are what matters most in our time here.
BRISTOL, CT
whopam.com

Heather Mayberry Brown

(Age 33, of Pyle Lane) Memorial service will be Wednesday December 8th at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

