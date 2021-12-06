Tammany “Tam” L. Howie

John Thomas Hughes, a man of many talents, died peacefully on Nov. 28, 2021, at the age of 99, four months shy of his 100th birthday. To the national and international scientific community, he was the director of the Massachusetts Lobster Hatchery and Research Station, and a pioneer in lobster research, author of many research publications, and recipient of countless awards. To the Vineyard community, he was a civic leader involved in the startup of Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, fundraising for musical instruments for kids in the Tisbury and up-Island schools, and helping to create Tisbury’s Veterans’ Memorial Park. To the members of Farm Neck, he was the unassuming golfer who shot four holes in one, and shot his age for many years after 75. To his family he was the maker of the best pickles and strawberry-rhubarb jam, master brewer of beer, a thrift shop junkie, and a man who quietly loved his family. And to countless people in the street, behind a counter or directing traffic, he was the man who, with a wink, drew a smile from everyone when he gave them a Werther’s candy.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO