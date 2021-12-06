ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Reports 16,590 New COVID-19 Cases, 127 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 16,590 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 127 deaths on Monday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,353,156 and 24,494 deaths as of Dec. 6.

Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Dec. 3. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,530 per day.

The deaths announced Monday includes 47 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FtLI_0dFagt8c00

In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the new 'Angel of Death'?

In August, Vanity Fair published an article labeling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the "Angel of Death" because of increased COVID-19 infections. The narrative was that DeSantis was an incompetent governor whose policies led to an "unnecessary" increase in deaths. However, Michigan experienced a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus

About 1 in 420 Americans has died of covid-19, according to official data. And we’re still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. But in certain areas — and indeed in many areas in which the population is much more tightly packed and the coronavirus could transmit more easily — the story is far less grim. A big reason: widespread vaccination. Death rates are far below the national average in the most-vaccinated, often-urban areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states see record COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an all-time high in three states this week as cases rise nationwide. As of Nov. 30, 330 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine, surpassing the previous record of 327 set Nov. 25, reports Bangor Daily News. Of these individuals, 100 were in intensive care and 46 were on ventilators, state data shows. COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 23 percent in the state over the last 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan hospitals already overwhelmed as omicron hits the U.S.

Henry Ford Health System is on the cusp of being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, and officials are asking the public to "double down" on measures to protect themselves and others. The Detroit health system is caring for 420 COVID-19 patients across its five hospital systems, a 40 percent increase since...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the first in-state case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. Health officials say the individual recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The individual is isolating at home and contract […] The post Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

US COVID-19 deaths in 2021 surpass 2020's toll

COVID-19 deaths in 2021 surpassed the total from 2020 this week, with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data showing cases rising around the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. There have been 771,576 deaths due to the virus since the pandemic started, though that number is currently...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,523 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,523 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,438 are confirmed cases and 85 are probable. The deaths ranged in date from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30. One person was in the 50-64 age group and nine were 65 or older. There have been 9,371 total hospitalizations and 154,363 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
bridgemi.com

Breakthrough COVID deaths, illnesses mount, as boosters lag in Michigan

Six months after most vaccinations, a quarter of all COVID deaths and hospitalizations are breakthrough cases. Most severe cases, though, are among the unvaccinated. Earlier this year, the fully vaccinated accounted for 10 percent to 15 percent of all cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In the past month, they account for 24 percent of deaths and 28 percent of hospitalizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS LA

Long Beach Confirms First Case Of Omicron; Patient Had Recently Traveled Internationally

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Another case of Omicron has been confirmed by the Long Beach Health Department, officials announced Tuesday. Public health officials say they received confirmation Monday of Long Beach’s first case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the Omicron variant. The case involved a fully vaccinated person who had returned to Long Beach on Nov. 29 after an international trip. The trip was not to the South African region, health officials said. Omicron was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has since been confirmed on every continent except Antarctica. Los Angeles County public health officials say they have confirmed...
LONG BEACH, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan updates COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for schools

Michigan’s health department issued updated quarantine guidelines for schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as cases rise, especially among young residents. MDHHS recommends local health departments and schools work together to quickly isolate COVID-19 cases among students and staff, identify close contacts of those cases, and adopt quarantine policies that reduce the risk of transmission in schools while allowing in-person learning.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Register-Guard

Lane County COVID-19 update, Dec. 8: 68 additional cases reported

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Lane County reported 68 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the countywide case count to 30,621. The death toll remained at 337. ...
LANE COUNTY, OR
