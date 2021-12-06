Michigan Reports 16,590 New COVID-19 Cases, 127 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 16,590 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 127 deaths on Monday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,353,156 and 24,494 deaths as of Dec. 6.

Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Dec. 3. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,530 per day.

The deaths announced Monday includes 47 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

