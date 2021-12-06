ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist

By Marcia Dunn
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More than 12,000 applied for the...

phys.org

click orlando

NASA’s new astronaut candidate class includes a Central Floridian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – In Houston Monday, NASA chose a DeBary pilot and engineer to its newest class of astronauts. Veteran Luke Delaney,42, is among 10 candidates NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said have the same right stuff as the astronauts who paved the way. ‘’There was the Apollo generation and...
FLORIDA STATE
cyclingutah.com

Christina Birch selected for the NASA Astronaut Class of 2021

The USA Cycling National Team Member will begin training for potential missions to the moon and work on the International Space Station. HOUSTON, Texas (December 7, 2021) — USA Cycling National Team member and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Long Team member Christina Birch, Ph.D. (Gilbert, Ariz.), has been selected for the Astronaut Class of 2021. Birch has represented the U.S. at multiple World Championships, is a three-time World Cup Medalist, two-time Pan American Games Gold Medalist, and an 11-time National Champion. Now, she will start a new adventure off the bike as she begins her two-year Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) training in January for the Artemis missions: the goal being to return to the moon.
SCIENCE
CNET

NASA looks into unusual Mars helicopter communications hiccup during flight

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its 17th Mars flight on Sunday, but something unusual happened near the end of the journey. The Perseverance rover and the rotorcraft normally stay in touch during flight, but as Ingenuity descended, it lost its radio communications link with its wheeled companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronauts#Moon#Mars#Mission Control#Navy#Alaskan
scitechdaily.com

Hitting the Limits: NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Executes 17th Martian Flight

Ingenuity flew for the 17th time at Mars on Sunday, December 5. After the helicopter executed the planned 614-foot (187-meter) traverse to the northeast, the radio communications link between Ingenuity and the Perseverance Mars rover was disrupted during the final descent phase of the flight. Approximately 15 minutes later, Perseverance received several packets of additional Ingenuity telemetry indicating that the flight electronics and battery were healthy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA’s IXPE’s Launch Boosted by Experience

The rocket booster that will power NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft into the sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in just a matter of hours has been there many times before. “This booster has launched eight astronauts, three dragon capsules and one geostationary spacecraft,” said Julianna...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Nichole Ayers Aims To ‘Execute That Mission Well’ As New NASA Astronaut

(CBS4) – The Colorado woman to join NASA’s newest class of astronaut recruits says growing up in Colorado and exploring the Rocky Mountains paved her path to exploring space. “Naturally all of the outdoor experiences in Colorado were right there in the Rocky Mountains. We got to do a ton of hiking and camping. The little explorer in me got to see everything in Colorado, and I think that’s part of what brought me here and the ability to get through pilot training and explore all of those things, and now I get to be part of the ultimate explorer team...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceNews.com

Soyuz launches Japanese private astronauts to ISS

WASHINGTON — A Soyuz spacecraft launched Dec. 8 carrying two Japanese private astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut on the first flight in more than a decade for space tourism company Space Adventures. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. Eastern, placing the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX will launch a new X-ray space telescope for NASA Thursday. Here's how to watch live.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will launch a new space observatory for NASA overnight and you can watch the action live online. The private spaceflight company will launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) on one of its previously flown Falcon 9 rockets. The frequent flier is scheduled to blast off at 1:00 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center here in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert woman among 10 new NASA astronaut candidates

PHOENIX - Arizona is going to be well-represented in space, as NASA announced 10 new astronaut candidates on Dec. 6, with one of them, Christina Birch, hailing from Gilbert. "I am so excited to be a part of the program, said Birch, who was chosen out of a pool of 12,000 applicants. "It was conglomerate experiences I gained growing up in Arizona, and the awesome opportunities I had in the desert."
GILBERT, AZ
Phys.org

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon—this time establishing long-term...
ASTRONOMY

