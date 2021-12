For eye-grabbing holiday decorations this December the Washington Chamber of Commerce has you covered with a couple different events. The 30th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes: Country Edition takes place this weekend with stops at four homes throughout the county and special treats and activities at Repurpose It in Washington and Wooden Wheel Vineyards near Keota. Chamber Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says the tour of homes committee is always on the prowl for new participating homes, “Sometimes they’ll come to us and want to showcase their house, it just depends. It’s a little mix of both I would say. But we’ve had these homes lined up for about three years, most of them, so they’ve been really gearing up to decorate and probably going all out I’m sure.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO