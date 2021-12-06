ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Section of Everton fans leave seats during game in protest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyJvT_0dFagW2100
Everton supporters show a banner during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Monday Dec. 6. 2021, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A section of Everton fans left their seats after the 27th minute of the English Premier League match against Arsenal on Monday to signal their unhappiness at the board amid the club’s 27th season without a trophy.

Some of the fans were seen making their way toward the exits inside Goodison Park as play continued, with the match at 0-0.

Everton headed into the game in 16th place and having failed to win any of its previous eight games in the league, the worst run of any team.

There was plenty of disgruntlement among the Everton fan base after a 4-1 loss to local rival Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, with fans chanting “Sack the board” and certain officials targeted for abuse.

In the early hours of Monday, the club announced that director of football Marcel Brands left while saying manager Rafa Benitez had the backing of the board.

Everton’s last major silverware was the FA Cup in 1995. The last of its nine English top-flight titles came in 1987.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Everton fans upset with claim made by Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Everton fans are upset with comments made by Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti yesterday. Real will play their fifth group game of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign on Wednesday against Sheriff and a win would be enough to secure qualification for the knockout stages. Speaking at his pre-match press conference...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Klopp says Liverpool players 'know fans soul' going to Everton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp discusses their upcoming visit to Everton on Wednesday night. Ahead of facing Everton at Goodison Park for the first edition this season of the Merseyside derby, Klopp says focus is important for his players going into the game. The German admits there's a lot of news...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Brands
Yardbarker

Everton punish lacklustre Arsenal in a game marred by controversy

Everton were the better team on the day in beating Arsenal 2-1, but the game wasn’t untainted by controversy. Both sides started the game slowly, with neither looking particularly dangerous in attack, and there hadn’t been a single shot on target as we reached the 30-minute mark. The first strong...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A painful night for Everton fans, while Liverpool look a different class

Everton are now eight games without a win and the manner in which they were picked apart only increased the mutinous atmosphere around Goodison Park, where frustrated fans unfurled a banner on the Gwladys Street End in the first half criticising the club's hierarchy and followed up with further heavy criticism at the final whistle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Why some Everton fans walked out on 27th minute of match against Arsenal

A small number of Everton supporters left their seats during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Goodison Park to protest against the club’s ownership. Several high-profile Everton fan groups had collectively called on supporters attending Monday evening’s match against Arsenal to walk out during the game. A small number...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uk#Ap#English#Arsenal
Yardbarker

Watch: Everton fans appear to try and PUNCH Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Everton fans appeared to try and PUNCH Mohamed Salah during the Merseyside Derby midweek. Salah was on top form as Liverpool comfortably defeated their arch-rivals at Goodison Park, with the Egyptian having netted a brilliant brace. It’s no secret that Salah is not a particularly popular figure among the Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton fans plan walkout protest against Arsenal

Everton fans plan to walkout during their clash with Arsenal in protest against the board. During the home defeat to Liverpool, there were \chants of 'sack the board' towards the end of the game and at full-time, while another supporter got on the pitch after the final whistle to remonstrate directly with players Anthony Gordon, Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
vavel.com

How Everton beat Arsenal at their own game

It’s the next day and it’s time to review, however painful it may be. Arsenal really struggled against Everton on Monday. Their ball progression from back to front was inadventurous, their defensive one-on-ones a losing battle, their passing accuracy shambolic. But another detail as to why Arsenal lost at Goodison...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Everton fans plan a walkout protest against the club's board in the 27th minute of their home clash with Arsenal on Monday, as they use their long trophy drought to demand better amid eight-game winless run

Frustrated Everton fans will stage a walkout protest against the club’s board during their game against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday night. Anger and disappointment has been building steadily among supporters during a winless run which has seen the Toffees slip from the European places to just five points above the relegation zone.
SPORTS
The Independent

Unwanted legend Divock Origi revels as Liverpool’s underestimated understudy

“Divock Origi, the legend, came and finished it off for us,” smiled Jurgen Klopp. The legend of Barcelona, Tottenham, Everton, Everton and Everton may also be the legend of Wolves now. Saturday’s winner at Molineux may have transported Liverpool back to 2019, to the time when Origi felt deadly in short bursts and likely to provide late drama. But part of the curiosity of Origi, the Champions League final scorer that season who has rarely been a regular for Liverpool, is that he was the unwanted legend.Not by Klopp, whose crowning glory was facilitated by Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Richarlison serenaded by Everton fans during his first ever English-language interview

Richarlison serenaded by Everton fans. Richarlison was serenaded by adoring Everton fans on Monday night, as he conducted his first ever interview in English. The Brazilian forward scored a 79th-minute equaliser against Arsenal, in a game that the Toffees would go on to win 2-1, and following the victory, the Everton faithful let him know exactly what they thought of him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

675K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy