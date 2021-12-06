ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FILE - Cleveland Browns' Bill Glass (80) rushes towards New York Giants' quarterback Y.A. Tittle after he threw a pass during the first quarter of a football game in Cleveland, Oct. 27, 1963. Bill Glass, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end with Cleveland and member of the Browns' 1964 NFL championship team, has died. He was 86. The Browns said Glass died Sunday night, Dec. 5, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Waxahachie, Texas.(AP Photo/File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bill Glass, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end with Cleveland and member of the Browns’ 1964 NFL championship team, has died. He was 86.

The Browns said Glass died Sunday night surrounded by family at his home in Waxahachie, Texas. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Glass spent seven seasons with the Browns, who acquired him from the Detroit Lions as part of the trade involving quarterback Milt Plum.

An All-American offensive guard at Baylor, Glass switched to defense when he began his pro career in 1957 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. A year later he joined the Lions, who had drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick.

Glass spent four seasons with Detroit before going to Cleveland, where he became a star. He was credited with 16 1/2 sacks in 1965, back when they were not recognized as an official stat by the league.

Glass finished with 87 1/2 sacks, getting 77 1/2 in his seven seasons with the Browns. He retired after the 1968 season and was inducted into the Browns Legends program in 2007.

After he retired, Glass, who was born in Texarkana, Texas, started his own ministry, Bill Glass Behind the Walls, working extensively with helping reform prisoners.

