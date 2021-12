Cops have been sounding the alarm about weed laced with fentanyl — an opioid up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, per the CDC — for years. A November 18 public health alert from Connecticut health and law enforcement officials about a “lab confirmed case” seemed to validate this concern. But the evidence is flimsy, according to VICE News. Still, it allows police to justify waging the war on drugs, even as cannabis legalization, which most Americans support, sweeps the country. How convenient.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 15 DAYS AGO