Only a handful of Everton fans take part in 'mass walkout' in 27th minute of Premier League clash against Arsenal, with frustration growing at Goodison Park towards owner Farhad Moshiri

By David Wood for MailOnline
 2 days ago

Angry Everton fans did not take part in the planned 'mass walkout' during Monday's match against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

A couple of hundred fans briefly left their seats in the 27th minute and others held up banners in protest against owner Farhad Moshiri.

But the majority stayed in their seats to show their support to the Toffees after a torrid campaign.

Some fans briefly left their seats in the 27th minute and others held up banners in protest
Everton supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with how the club is being operated
Fans wanted to send a message to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri after a torrid campaign

Supporters' groups had called for the walk-out following the latest development in a chaotic period for the club when Marcel Brands, who Moshiri appointed as director of football in 2018, left his post with immediate effect on Sunday, paying the price for a disastrous spell of recruitment.

They wanted fans to leave their seats in the 27th minute to show exactly how deep feelings run.

The significance of the time is that next May marks the 27th anniversary of Everton's last trophy, the 1995 FA Cup.

It is the longest post-war period they have gone without silverware and, on the back of collecting two points from the last 24, fans want to be heard.

The pressure is mounting on Rafael Benitez as Everton are without a win since September

Evertonians want change and Brands, who was confronted by an angry fan following last Wednesday's 4-1 skewering by Liverpool, was the first high-profile scalp.

Brands never endorsed the arrival of Rafa Benitez in the summer and his departure was seen as a signal of Moshiri further backing his manager.

Benitez has done his best to speak diplomatically through the tumult and would not be drawn on a video that was recorded after the Liverpool game, during which Brands responded to criticism from one man about his recruitment by saying: 'Is that just the players?'

Brands, though, cannot plead innocence as he never really did what a director of football should do.

Everton have struggled without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not played since August

There was no attempt to forge a playing style from top to bottom, there was a disconnect with the underperforming academy and all the things that were promised on his arrival in 2018, such as finding emerging young players and tapping into the South American market, never materialised.

'When you have a bad run it is the time to stick together,' Benitez said. 'I don't talk too much about things outside the pitch. I don't think that helps the team improve. I understand the frustrations of the fans. Trust and believe me — we want to win more than anyone.'

But with injuries to key players, including leading striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Financial Fair Play rules meaning it is difficult for them to strengthen considerably in the January window, there are concerns that Everton will be sucked into a relegation battle.

Everton have played 38 Premier League games this calendar year, taking 48 points. It is the sequence over the last 10 fixtures, however, that has caused fears to rise, with only five points from a possible 30.

